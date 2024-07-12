Needham & Company LLC Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

SMART Global stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

