NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.25

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 125832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. On average, analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $218,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $381,190 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.