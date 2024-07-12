Navcoin (NAV) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,315.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00082909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

