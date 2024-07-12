Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.1 %
Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
