Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

