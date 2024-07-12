National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 3.5%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 384,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,196,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EYE

National Vision Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $995.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Vision by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,595,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 368,750 shares during the period.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.