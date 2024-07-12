National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 17 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($202.73).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.43), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,254,210.94).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($189.01).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,089 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($195.29).

National Grid Trading Up 1.8 %

NG opened at GBX 958.40 ($12.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 958.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,014.76.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 9,833.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.41) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NG

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.