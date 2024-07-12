Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $71.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

