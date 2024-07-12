Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $107.90 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00626237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00276620 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

