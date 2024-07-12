Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,137,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,351,346 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $26.24.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

