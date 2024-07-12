Myria (MYRIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Myria has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myria has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 20,597,980,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00302463 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $917,240.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

