Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.47

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 466012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.