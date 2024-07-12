Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 50,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

