Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.45

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 1002470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

