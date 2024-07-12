Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $968.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 968 ($12.40) and last traded at GBX 968 ($12.40), with a volume of 184512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.63).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £540.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,803.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 855.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,713.21). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,713.21). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300.80 ($385.30). Insiders bought a total of 830 shares of company stock worth $726,132 in the last 90 days. 20.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

