Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Morphic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

