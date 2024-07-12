Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.5 %

RPD opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.