Morgan Stanley Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $44.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.