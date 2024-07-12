Morgan Stanley Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 148,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,058,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

