Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.20 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $174.23 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,229,125 coins and its circulating supply is 886,347,199 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

