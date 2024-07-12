MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $802,502.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,172,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.59.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.