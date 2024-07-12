Monero (XMR) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.37 or 0.00272778 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $71.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00616730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00067030 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

