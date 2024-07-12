Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 539290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

