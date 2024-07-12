Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $160.44 or 0.00279841 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $96.12 million and approximately $310,435.82 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

