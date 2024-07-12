Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.85

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 205256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 183,798 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

