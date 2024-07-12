Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43. 26,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 174,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $707.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,678.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,222,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,545. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

