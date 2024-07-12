Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.75 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $552.37 million and $14.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,173,492,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,245,577 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,173,337,750.8400393 with 1,130,931,970.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47767527 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $15,885,341.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

