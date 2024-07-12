MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.57

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 104658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

