MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 3,330 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.23.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
