MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 16,339,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,379,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

