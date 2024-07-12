MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.94. 1,368,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.