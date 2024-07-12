MGB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. 425,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,717. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

