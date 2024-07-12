MGB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $267.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.88. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

