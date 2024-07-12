MGB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.