MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 1,159,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,101. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

