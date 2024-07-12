Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

MXC opened at $11.41 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

