MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.98 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $40.05 or 0.00070367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $227.73 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009346 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.84 or 1.00010812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.61262931 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,229,928.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.