Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,299,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 801,811 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $55.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

