McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,856. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $524.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McEwen Mining

In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,901 shares of company stock worth $413,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.