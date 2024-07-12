Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Marubeni Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.00. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81. Marubeni has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

