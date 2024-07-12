Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Marston’s Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

