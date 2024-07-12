Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Marston’s Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.