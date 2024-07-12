Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 457,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

