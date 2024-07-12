Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $207.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.46. 2,256,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

