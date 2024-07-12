Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.15. 8,815,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,413,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.