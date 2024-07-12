Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 2,772,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,943,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

