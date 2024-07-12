Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.91. 74,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,737. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

