Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.20. 283,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

