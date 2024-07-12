Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $73.14.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

