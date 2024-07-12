Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 711,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

