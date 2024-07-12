Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in S&P Global by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

S&P Global stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.58. 208,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,320. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $478.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

