Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 655.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,488,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.68. 111,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $212.39 and a 1 year high of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

